Contest lends focus to protected South Surrey forest

A photo contest focusing on a well-known South Surrey greenspace is underway.

Sunnyside Acres Heritage Society announced its Fall/Winter Photo Contest last week, with submissions to be accepted until March 20, 2020.

Photos entered – youth and adult submissions to be judged separately – must have been taken in Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest, between Sept. 21, 2019 and the closing date.

Any photos depicting a violation of park rules will be disqualified.

There is no cost to enter. Submissions should be sent to waiz@shaw.ca, with the subject line of ‘Photo Contest Entry 2019-20.’

The winner is to be announced during a reception at the South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre.

For more information, visit sunnysideacres.ca/upcoming-events