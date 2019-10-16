A photo contest highlighting Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest is underway. (Surrey.ca photo)

Contest lends focus to protected South Surrey forest

Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest at centre of photography competition

A photo contest focusing on a well-known South Surrey greenspace is underway.

Sunnyside Acres Heritage Society announced its Fall/Winter Photo Contest last week, with submissions to be accepted until March 20, 2020.

Photos entered – youth and adult submissions to be judged separately – must have been taken in Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest, between Sept. 21, 2019 and the closing date.

Any photos depicting a violation of park rules will be disqualified.

There is no cost to enter. Submissions should be sent to waiz@shaw.ca, with the subject line of ‘Photo Contest Entry 2019-20.’

The winner is to be announced during a reception at the South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre.

For more information, visit sunnysideacres.ca/upcoming-events

