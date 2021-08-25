Community support continues to grow as Delta Pride Society celebrates with annual picnic

Annual picnic back after a ‘little skip in there called COVID,’ says society president

From left: Justin Abit, drag king and Mr Gay Vancouver 41, with Myria Le Noir at Delta Pride Society’s third Pride picnic in Ladner on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

From its start four years ago as a comment on Facebook, the Delta Pride Society’s annual picnic is continuing to grow.

John Darras, Delta Pride Society president, said it was good to be back Saturday (Aug. 21) for the third annual Pride Picnic in Ladner after “a little skip in there called COVID” forced the event’s cancellation last year.

The Pride Picnic started four years ago, he said, after a mom of a transgender child asked in a local Facebook group if there was anything happening in Delta to mark Pride month. From there, Darras said, the first event was put on in a month by four people.

Since then, it’s only grown.

While Darras said the number of attendees was similar to previous years — the threat of rain on Saturday might have deterred some people — the support from the community “is what’s grown.”

“The first year we sort of had to go begging, and now they come offer.”

John Darras, Delta Pride Society president, at the society’s third Pride picnic in Ladner on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The first two years of the picnic focused on Ladner and Tsawwassen, he said, but the society is “definitely wanting to include North Delta … so hopefully we’ll spread and include the entirety of Delta.”

Asked what it means to be able to come together as a community again, Darras said, “The stereotype sort of fits — that we are a very community-orientated group of people … getting out and being able to be social with people is a very important part of our psyche.

“It’s important that we show that we’re here, that we have a support system for the community, that our allies know that we’re here and they can come and support.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

