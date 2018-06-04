Keya Milaire suffered cracked ribs, a broken back and fractured pelvis when the horse she was riding became spooked and flipped backwards on May 24. Submitted photo

Community rallies behind nurse after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire suffered a broken back, cracked ribs, fractured pelvis when her friend’s horse spooked

A young nurse has found herself trapped in a hospital bed after suffering debilitating injuries in a horse riding accident.

Keya Milaire was exercising a horse for a friend on May 24, when the horse became spooked, flipped backwards and fell on top of her.

She suffered two cracked ribs, broke her back in two places and fractured both sides of her pelvis, causing it to detach from her spine. She then had to wait 25 minutes alone until air ambulance arrived and transported her to Royal Columbian Hospital.

To help her recovery, close family friend Crystal Bailey has organized a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of Milaire’s rent, car payments, hospital wifi and other bills while she spends the next eight to 12 weeks immobilized with 24 hour nursing care.

“If you know Keya, you know she loves the outdoors, riding horses, hiking, working out and taking her dog Hazel on puppy play dates,” the GoFundMe says.

“She was just about to do the Tough Mudder in Whistler and she was well on her way to being an ‘independent woman.’ She’s a loving, selfless person and has proved this by becoming an amazing nurse who cares deeply for others.”

In a social media post, Milaire said she is thankful for the support.

“I find it incredible that people all over, my best friends, strangers and colleagues, who have their own daily struggles have gone out of their way to help me,” she wrote.

“From sending money to my go fund me, which will help immensely with financial obligations and new found expenses, positive messages in cards, person, or on Facebook, taking care of my baby beagle or even just sharing my story just make me feel so loved. It all means so much to me and I know I could never repay all of you for your kindness.”

For more on the GoFundMe, click here.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey Nature Centre celebrates 10th anniversary on Saturday

Just Posted

Opponents to Kinder Morgan pipeline buy protesting in Surrey today

They say they’ll be gathering outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m.

Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

Public meeting now expected in July, city says

Mariners knock off powerhouse Shawnigan Lake for junior boys rugby title

South Surrey school defeats Island foes 40-36 Friday in B.C. final

UPDATE: Witnesses wanted for Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

‘Doors Open’ at Surrey venues Saturday, including 17 new ones

Annual event offers first public tour of city’s award-winning Biofuel Facility

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Community rallies behind nurse after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire suffered a broken back, cracked ribs, fractured pelvis when her friend’s horse spooked

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

5 to start your day

Young woman killed in highway crash, peacock problems continue to plague Surrey, and more

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Canada should aim to recycle 85% of plastics by 2025, groups say

Justin Trudeau wants this week’s G7 leaders summit to include the signing of an anti-plastics charter

Hepatitis C screening recommended for people born between 1945-1975

Association says people should tested based on their age — not only possible risk factors

Most Read