Community Kitchen passes fundraising goal for Coldest Night event

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 22, 2020. This year’s event will have a virtual aspect to it because of COVID, says organizer Courtenay van den Boogaard. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen has found great success fundraising in 2021.

They’ve been so successful, they’ve increased their fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year from $100K to $150K.

“We have been very encouraged by the support of our walkers, donors, and business sponsors,” said Courtney van den Boogaard, manager of community engagement for CCK. “We are asking the community to continue their efforts and continue to invite their friends and family to walk so that we can reach our $150,000 goal by (Feb. 20).”

(As of publication time, the Community Kitchen’s supporters had raised $148,743.)

Originally planned as a hybrid event—in-person and online—van den Boogaard now says Cloverdale’s Coldest Night will be an online-only event.

“With the continuation of the public health order, we have moved to a completely virtual event,” explained van den Boogaard. “That means that participants can walk safely with their bubbles at the location and time of their choosing, whether it be their own neighbourhood or their favourite local trail.”

She added that the iconic Coldest Night toques will still be available to participants.

“We will have curbside toque pick-up on (Feb. 18) from 5 – 7 p.m. and (Feb. 20) from 12 – 4 p.m.”

She also said the virtual event will have a social media element this year.

“We will be having a fun photo scavenger hunt for our participants where they can be entered to win prizes donated by local community businesses.”

Van den Boogaard said participants can share their pictures using the hashtag #CCKdoesCNOY2021.

“CNOY is about much more than meeting any goal that we set,” added van den Boogaard. “The funds raised will go directly to meeting the practical needs of the vulnerable in our community and ensuring that we can continue to address food insecurity. The need during the current pandemic is much greater than the goal.”

Coldest Night of the Year is a nationwide event with thousands of participants across nearly 150 communities in Canada.

For more info on Coldest Night or the Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.



