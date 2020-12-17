Community generosity brightens Christmas for White Rock/South Surrey seniors

Some of the packages delievered to senior residents of the Evergreen Baptist campus included personalized cards. (Contributed photo)Some of the packages delievered to senior residents of the Evergreen Baptist campus included personalized cards. (Contributed photo)
Boxes and bags chock full of gifts for senior residents were delivered to the Evergreen Baptist campus last week. (Contributed photo)Boxes and bags chock full of gifts for senior residents were delivered to the Evergreen Baptist campus last week. (Contributed photo)
Boxes and bags chock full of gifts for senior residents were delivered to the Evergreen Baptist campus last week. (Contributed photo)Boxes and bags chock full of gifts for senior residents were delivered to the Evergreen Baptist campus last week. (Contributed photo)
Boxes and bags chock full of gifts for senior residents were delivered by the truckload to the Evergreen Baptist campus last week. (Contributed photo)Boxes and bags chock full of gifts for senior residents were delivered by the truckload to the Evergreen Baptist campus last week. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Seniors Village resident Jim Houghton – and every other long-term care resident at the residence – received an assortment of gifts this month, donated by the community through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign. (Contributed photo)White Rock Seniors Village resident Jim Houghton – and every other long-term care resident at the residence – received an assortment of gifts this month, donated by the community through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Seniors Village resident Maria Ris – and every other long-term care resident at the residence – received an assortment of gifts this month, donated by the community through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign. (Contributed photo)White Rock Seniors Village resident Maria Ris – and every other long-term care resident at the residence – received an assortment of gifts this month, donated by the community through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Seniors Village resident Myrna Sorum – and every other long-term care resident at the residence – received an assortment of gifts this month, donated by the community through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign. (Contributed photo)White Rock Seniors Village resident Myrna Sorum – and every other long-term care resident at the residence – received an assortment of gifts this month, donated by the community through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign. (Contributed photo)

Sorting through “truckloads” of gifts delivered for senior residents of the Evergreen Baptist campus, Michelle Krahn was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I cried,” the longtime recreation co-ordinator for the Evergreen Heights assisted living building said this week.

“I’ve been doing my job for many years and I’ve never had this type of generosity before for our residents. It’s just unbelievable. This will have a great impact. I need the community to know how thankful we are… how special they all are.”

Some 250 packages of holiday cheer – containing everything from blankets and vitamins to chocolates, puzzles and even personalized cards – were delivered to the Oxford Street campus last week, through London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.

The program invited community members to pick up a senior’s Christmas wish list from among tags with the information on display at London Drugs, and then purchase and donate the items for distribution over the holiday.

READ MORE: Stocking Stuffers for Seniors returns to London Drugs

The initiative has benefited thousands of seniors since launching in 2015, and officials say this year’s response has been the best yet, with more than 400 gifts collected locally.

Krahn said the connection is something she has “desperately” wanted to create for Evergreen seniors in past years, but had neither the time or manpower to make it happen.

“This year again it was the same thing. We’ve been all just so overwhelmed with work,” she said.

So when a London Drugs official called with news that gifts were available, Krahn didn’t hesitate.

“I said yes, please,” she said. “We have over 400 seniors on our campus. When I told her our numbers, she said, ‘I’m going to make more happen for you.’ And then they just kept coming by the truckloads.”

The gifts were quarantined for a few days and sorting got underway Wednesday (Dec. 16). Krahn said she expects she and her co-workers will surprise the residents with them on Christmas Day.

And while the focus of the gesture is to brighten the holiday for seniors, Krahn said staff also gain from it.

“It’s like when you just know how much they’re going through in being removed from society and from families, and then for us as staff to see the community reach out to our residents is just so meaningful,” she explained.

“They’ve become our family, too, and so when you see the joy in them, in our residents, then the joy just abounds in full to our staff as well.”

Evergreen wasn’t the only local residence to receive gifts.

Others to benefit included White Rock Seniors Village. Community relations manager Si Cussen said long-term care residents at the Maple Street facility were “over the moon” to receive the “beautiful assortment” of items.

Cussen described the gesture as “An Early Christmas testament to the love and support of White Rock South Surrey families.” She, too, shared a heartfelt thank-you to those who donated.

“Your generosity, love, and support brought many, many smiles to our residents,” she said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSeniorsSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Andrew Poulin wins Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest
Next story
ROTARY ROUNDUP: Rotary focused on eradicating polio, improving health conditions worldwide

Just Posted

Homeless man lying on the bench. File photo
More supportive housing opening and to be built in Surrey

Homes in Newton, Whalley and Guildford will also provide homeless people with support programs

This year’s Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Awards were handed out in a series of smaller ceremonies, rather than one large one, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Surrey RCMP photo)
RCMP officers, citizens recognized at Surrey’s Officer in Charge Awards

Awards handed out in series of smaller ceremonies due to COVID-19 pandemic

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock and Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Some of the packages delievered to senior residents of the Evergreen Baptist campus included personalized cards. (Contributed photo)
Community generosity brightens Christmas for White Rock/South Surrey seniors

London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program collected gifts through Dec. 16

Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Burnaby RCMP released this photo on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2020, of a possible suspect in an arson investigation at Burnaby Hospital on the night of Nov. 15, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Burnaby Hospital fire which contributed to COVID-19 outbreak was arson, police say

Fire contributed to an outbreak at the hospital, which saw 100 COVID-19 cases, as well as 10 deaths

Johan Dekker shocked not just his girlfriend, Mallie Moore, when he proposed atop Mount Woodside, but also photographer Emily Peter who happened to be in the right place at the right time on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Emily Peter Photography)
Surprise mountaintop proposal shocks Abbotsford woman and Chilliwack photographer

‘It was just meant to be that I was on that mountain that morning,’ said photographer Emily Peter

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Man pepper-sprays Subway worker during attempted robbery in Abbotsford

Victim was not seriously injured in incident on Wednesday night

Most Read