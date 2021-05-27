A view atop one of the islands that dot Ha Long Bay in Northern Vietnam. (Patrick Davies photo)

A view atop one of the islands that dot Ha Long Bay in Northern Vietnam. (Patrick Davies photo)

COLUMN: Scars serve as a reminder to practise water safety

Near tragedy could have been prevented with life jacket

The weather is warming up and with the unofficial summer season now upon us, we in the media will soon begin to receive press releases from first-responders asking us to remind the public about the importance of wearing a life jacket and water safety in general.

It’s something I’m happy to do, because I know firsthand how quickly a fun day-trip on the water can turn into a life-threatening one.

In summer 2016, I was on a “party cruise” in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

As part of the adventure, guests were given a kayak and allowed to leave the boat to search the nearby islands for caves.

I was last to join the group of kayakers and paddled hard to catch up. Gradually, my kayak started to take on water to the point where it became a concern.

Foolishly, I lifted myself out of the kayak seat to scoop out water. I lost my balance and fell out.

My left ankle got caught in the cockpit. The kayak remained upright while my entire body was submerged in the water, tightening the grip the kayak had on my ankle.

I struggled to free myself, bobbing up for gasps of air between waves. I was fighting for my life for what seemed like an eternity.

As a last ditch effort, I took one deep breath and threw my entire weight deep into the sea as hard as I could, freeing my ankle. I swam with the kayak to the rocky shore where I scooped out some of the water.

Pumping with adrenaline, I felt no pain as I jumped back into kayak. A dozen strokes in, the kayak filled with water again, but this time it was bright red.

EDITORIAL: Water safety always in season

I stopped to calm myself.

As the adrenaline started to fade, I began to feel lightheaded. I decided to ditch the caves and head back to the main boat to examine my cut.

I climbed the ladder to the deck and when I put weight on my ankle, I realized how bad it was.

Four Vietnamese men looked in horror as they watched blood squirt out of the top of my ankle with every heartbeat.

One of the men pulled out loose-leaf tobacco and packed the wound before wrapping it in a towel.

Turns out, that was the only first aid kit on board.

Soon after, a speed boat came and transported me to shore, where I was taken to a “hospital.”

The one-bed army clinic tucked behind a garage door offered something quite different than what I’m use to in terms of cleanliness, but I didn’t care then, nor do I care now.

I trusted them as they handed me pills and stitched me up. I can’t remember if they gave me anesthesia – I do remember the pain – and they didn’t tell me what the pills were, but, again, I didn’t care.

This entire event could have been avoided had I been wearing some sort of personal flotation device. When my ankle was caught, my response could have been more calculated – instead, I reacted out of fear for my life.

Had I drowned that day, I would have become another rather grim statistic.

According to BC Coroners Service data between 2008 and 2016, there were 666 deaths related to drowning.

Of those deaths, 21.8 per cent were related to boating, 16.8 per cent were related to swimming, and 16.5 per cent were related to falls into water.

About 80 per cent of the deceased were men.

I was one of the lucky ones, but my scars – both physical and emotional – remain as a constant reminder to wear a life jacket.

Aaron Hinks is a reporter with the Peace Arch News.

ColumnSummer

Previous story
For Surrey day camps for kids, staggered registration starts June 2

Just Posted

A construction crew works on the IntraUrban Crossroads building site in Cloverdale at 57 Avenue and 173 Street. Two of the three buildings on the 10-acre property are scheduled to open by the end of November. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New commercial building site well on its way to completion in Cloverdale

IntraUrban Crossroads will add 185,000 square feet of commercial and retail space in three separate buildings

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to Surrey woman abuser’s prison term

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay (inset) is calling on the federal government to speed up the process of creating a three-digit suicide-prevention hotline. (File photos)
South Surrey-White Rock MP calls on feds to hasten suicide-prevention hotline

We have an increased number of people who are struggling, says Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Surrey RCMP say a man was hit by a vehicle newr the intersection of Fraser Highway and 184th Street just after noon Wednesday, May 26 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Pedestrian hit in front of Fraser Highway bus stop

Drivers being asked to avoid Fraser Highway and 184th Street and use 64th Avenue instead

Delight Indian Bistro general manager Aayush Arora spoke with Peace Arch News in early April about the challenges the new business is facing in accessing federal COVID-19 relief grant money. Last week, the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the federal government asking that eligibility for funding be extended to new and newly expanded businesses. (Aaron Hinks photo)
South Surrey, White Rock Chamber urges extension of Canada’s COVID relief to new businesses

Businesses that opened during the pandemic are struggling without federal support: letter

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Most Read