Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

The BC Vintage Truck Museum is reopening this weekend.

After being closed for more than four months, museum secretary Anna Dean said everyone is excited about the prospect of dusting off the exhibits and flinging open the museum doors.

“After being closed to the general public for more than four months, we are happy to announce the BC Vintage Truck Museum will re-open to the public on Saturday July 25th,” Dean said via a July 18 press release.

“Our team of volunteers has worked hard to prepare the museum for this much anticipated day,” Dean said. “The museum has been set up with a one way flow to accommodate social distancing.”

Dean added that cleaning measures and the other pandemic protocols that have been implemented meet or exceed all of the City of Surrey and Provincial Health Services Authority mandated COVID 19 safety requirements.

Dean said all truck museum tour guides and greeters will wear masks. She also said visitors will be required to bring and wear their own masks. The truck museum will provide hand-sanitizer stations for visitors to use.

“We have created an atmosphere that will make you feel safe and comfortable and look forward to welcoming you back.”

The BC Vintage Truck Museum is located at 6022 176th Street.



