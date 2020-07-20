BC Vintage Truck Museum secretary Anna Dean. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

BC Vintage Truck Museum set to open to public July 25

The BC Vintage Truck Museum is reopening this weekend.

After being closed for more than four months, museum secretary Anna Dean said everyone is excited about the prospect of dusting off the exhibits and flinging open the museum doors.

“After being closed to the general public for more than four months, we are happy to announce the BC Vintage Truck Museum will re-open to the public on Saturday July 25th,” Dean said via a July 18 press release.

SEE ALSO: B.C. Vintage Truck Museum closes doors, encourages virtual visits

“Our team of volunteers has worked hard to prepare the museum for this much anticipated day,” Dean said. “The museum has been set up with a one way flow to accommodate social distancing.”

Dean added that cleaning measures and the other pandemic protocols that have been implemented meet or exceed all of the City of Surrey and Provincial Health Services Authority mandated COVID 19 safety requirements.

Dean said all truck museum tour guides and greeters will wear masks. She also said visitors will be required to bring and wear their own masks. The truck museum will provide hand-sanitizer stations for visitors to use.

“We have created an atmosphere that will make you feel safe and comfortable and look forward to welcoming you back.”

The BC Vintage Truck Museum is located at 6022 176th Street.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleCloverdale FairgroundsMuseumTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seven Surrey students win awards at virtual science fair

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

BC Vintage Truck Museum set to open to public July 25

Surrey man charged with 17 counts of mail theft

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the crimes Nickolas Kelly is alleged to have committed occurred in ‘multiple Lower Mainland jurisdictions’

Drug dogs stop Surrey man from sneaking contraband into Kent Institution

Lucy and Gustave find suspect hiding in the grass and a backpack with cocaine, meth, balloons, a football

‘Everyone is very excited to get going’ says Surrey Eagles GM of BCHL’s planned return

BC Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020/’21 season

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Accused in Langley triple murder appears in court

Kia Ebrahimian’s lawyer says she hasn’t been able to meet with her client in person yet

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

American bullfrogs have the potential to wreak havoc in B.C. watersheds

Fraser Valley Conservancy helping folks to ID native frogs around them and improve habitat

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read