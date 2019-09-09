Cloverdale’s Terry Fox Run this weekend

More than 100 people turned out on Sept. 16 to participate in the 2018 Cloverdale Terry Fox Run. (Marilyn Chepil) More than 100 people turned out on Sept. 16 to participate in the 2018 Cloverdale Terry Fox Run. (Marilyn Chepil)

It’s time to lace up, Cloverdale. The annual Terry Fox Run, hosted by the Cloverdale Legion, is set for Sunday, Sept. 15.

Every year the local event raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Terry Fox Foundation, which supports cancer research across the country.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly one in two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer. Although mortality rates for all cancers combined continues to decline across the country, it still remains the leading cause of death in Canada.

At the onset of the Marathon of Hope in 1980, Terry Fox’s goal was to raise $1 for every Canadian, for a total of $22 million. As of 2016, the Terry Fox Foundation had raised more than $715 million in his name.

Every year, hundreds of community-based run fundraisers held across the country and around the world raise millions of dollars — but it starts small, with neighbours headed down to the local run to give what they can.

Registration for the Cloverdale event begins at 9 a.m., and the run starts at 10 a.m.

Participants can choose between a 1, 5 or 10-km route around downtown Cloverdale, and each route is accessible for bikes, wheelchairs and strollers. Dogs on leashes are welcome to walk with their owners.

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57th Avenue. For more information on the run, to register or donate, visit terryfox.ca.



