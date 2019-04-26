Cloverdale student group ‘Hold High the Torch’ to host veterans appreciation lunch in May

Hold High the Torch will host veterans, dignitaries, students at Salish Secondary luncheon May 11

Hold High the Torch, a Salish Secondary-based group of students, will host a Cloverdale veterans appreciation luncheon on Saturday, May 11. (holdhighthetorch.weebly.com)

Student-led group Hold High the Torch will host an appreciation luncheon for veterans and active-duty military personnel at Salish Secondary in May.

Hold High the Torch formed in October 2018 at Cloverdale’s newest secondary school, Salish Secondary. The group consists of 11 students who want to “connect the individual stories and experiences of veterans to students, to honour the fallen and support the troops who serve our nation today,” said co-founder Joon Sohn, 16.

The group is named from John McRae’s famous poem In Flanders Fields, in which he writes “To you from failing hands we throw / The torch; be yours to hold it high.”

One month after the group formed, they hosted a lunch reception with Second World War veteran Reginald Wise and Afghanistan war veteran Paul Richards at Salish so students could hear about their experiences, ask questions and connect.

Following on the success of that program, the upcoming veterans appreciation luncheon will honour Cloverdale-area veterans and provide an opportunity for locals to show their appreciation for those “who served our nation and fought for our freedoms.”

The lunch will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Salish Secondary School, located at 7278 184 St.

Veterans can register online for the complimentary lunch at cloverdaleveteransappreciationluncheon.eventbrite.ca, and members of the public are invited to attend with admission provided by donation.

A keynote speech will be given by senator Yonah Martin, deputy leader of the official opposition in the Canadian senate, and live entertainment provided by Pat Chessell.

For more information on the event, visit holdhighthetorch.weebly.com or email holdhighthetorch1@gmail.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

