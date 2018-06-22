Hazelgrove Park in Cloverdale. (City of Surrey)

Cloverdale palooza marks the start of summer park play

City of Surrey’s Park Play Palooza kicks off at Hazelgrove Park Saturday

Saturday marks the start of a summer of outdoor play, as Hazelgrove Park welcomes Surrey’s Park Play Palooza.

The palooza, taking place at Hazelgrove Park on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will see residents come to explore the park with Surrey staff. People of all ages are invited to climb the outdoor rock wall, dance to live music, jump in the bouncy castle and try new activities from community partners.

The event marks the official start of Surrey’s Park Play, a free summer program that takes place weekly in local parks from July 3 to Aug. 23.

This year Cloverdale will be home to seven Park Play locations, including:

  • A.J. McLellan Park (16584 62A Ave) on Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Adams Road Park (18160 68 Ave) on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Don Christian Park (6220 184 St) on Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Hazelgrove Park (7080 190 St) on Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Park (6530 185 St) on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Provinceton Park (6994 180 St) on Mondays, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Shannon Park (7312 192A St) on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Starr Park (19333 66 Ave) on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon

Other parks in Fleetwood, Guilford, Newton, North Surrey and South Surrey will be participating. For more information, visit cosmos.surrey.ca/external/tools/ParkPlay.


