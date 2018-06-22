Cloverdale Library, newspaper launch teen photo-caption contest

‘Capture summer in Surrey’ and win prizes, publication

Cloverdale Library and the Cloverdale Reporter are hosting their second Teen Summer Photo-Caption Contest, and encourage teens to get creative with their photo-caption skills.

Teens are invited to capture their summer in Surrey in photographs, and tag them with crisp and witty captions.

The photos may be the easy part – phones equipped with increasingly sophisticated cameras have made photographs easy to snap, and they absolutely flood social media. It’s the caption that’s likely the greater challenge.

Photo captions are a unique literary art form. They refine the photograph’s context and clarify the photographer’s intent. Some would even say a photo is not “fully dressed” without a caption.

The contest opens on June 28, and will run until August 15. Winners will be announced on August 22.

All Surrey residents between 13 and 18 years of age are welcome to enter. Prizes valued over $150 are available to be won.

Entries will be posted on Surrey Libraries Facebook page, and winning entries will be published in the Cloverdale Reporter. For more contest details, visit surreylibraries.ca/CVTeenPhotoContest or contact Cloverdale Library at 604-598-7326.

Carmen Merrells is a youth services librarian at Cloverdale Library.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Critter Care Wildlife Society annual open house set for July 21, 22

Just Posted

Surrey masked robber loses appeal on strength of probation officers identifying him

Judge found the probation officers ‘had the appropriate degree of familiarity with the accused’

White Rock takes stock of city projects in 2017 Annual Report

Mayor expresses confidence that families will enjoy the new, revitalized amenities

Cloverdale Library, newspaper launch teen photo-caption contest

‘Capture summer in Surrey’ and win prizes, publication

Tom Gill is Surrey First’s mayoral candidate

The announcement comes one day after Surrey Councillor Bruce Hayne split from the party

Woman spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing South Surrey border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a jog

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Maple Ridge tent city resident who attacked strangers gets day in jail

Chad Edwards ordered to complete counselling for mental health and abuse of meth

Most Read