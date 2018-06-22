Cloverdale Library, newspaper launch teen photo-caption contest

Cloverdale Library and the Cloverdale Reporter are hosting their second Teen Summer Photo-Caption Contest, and encourage teens to get creative with their photo-caption skills.

Teens are invited to capture their summer in Surrey in photographs, and tag them with crisp and witty captions.

The photos may be the easy part – phones equipped with increasingly sophisticated cameras have made photographs easy to snap, and they absolutely flood social media. It’s the caption that’s likely the greater challenge.

Photo captions are a unique literary art form. They refine the photograph’s context and clarify the photographer’s intent. Some would even say a photo is not “fully dressed” without a caption.

The contest opens on June 28, and will run until August 15. Winners will be announced on August 22.

All Surrey residents between 13 and 18 years of age are welcome to enter. Prizes valued over $150 are available to be won.

Entries will be posted on Surrey Libraries Facebook page, and winning entries will be published in the Cloverdale Reporter. For more contest details, visit surreylibraries.ca/CVTeenPhotoContest or contact Cloverdale Library at 604-598-7326.

Carmen Merrells is a youth services librarian at Cloverdale Library.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter