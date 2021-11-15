Cloverdale Legion donates $5K to Community Kitchen

Funds will go to support the Kitchen’s food programs

From left: The Cloverdale Legion’s Jeanne Arial and president Scott MacMillan present Meghan Neufeld, director of development for the Community Kitchen, and Melanie Yzerman, coordinator for the Christmas Hamper Program, with a cheque for $5,000. The funds will be used to support the Kitchen’s outreach programs. (Photo submitted: Lindsay Rempel)

The season of giving has officially kicked off, in a way, for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen after they received a major donation Nov. 10.

Lindsay Rempel, director of communications, said the Cloverdale Legion (Branch 6) gave a “generous cheque” to the Community Kitchen “to support (the) mission of reducing food insecurity” in the area.

That generous donation amounted to $5,000.

“The Legion is dedicated to helping support essential services within their communities.”

Rempel said the money will be used by the Kitchen to bolster all of its food programs, including their food bank (Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank), which serves more than 500 households weekly, and their Mobile Meals program, which delivers more than 650 hot meals to seniors in Surrey, Langley, and White Rock every week.

“The funds will also go to support CCK’s annual Christmas Hamper program, which is set to distribute over 600 hampers this December,” Rempel added. “Christmas Hampers include fresh and non-perishable food, special gifts for seniors, toys for children, and Christmas treats.”

Rempel said this is one of the most important times of the year for the Community Kitchen as they receive much-needed donations to help support a large number of people at Christmastime, but also to help others throughout the year.

“The Cloverdale Community Kitchen relies largely on corporate donations and individual donations from community members in order to operate its programs.”

Visit mycck.ca, call 778-617-3000, or email info@mycck.ca for more info on any of their programs, or to make a donations. The Cloverdale Community Kitchen is located at 5337 180 Street.



