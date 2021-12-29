Cloverdale Community Kitchen to host tree-chipping day

Workers from BC Plant Health Care use a tree chipping machine. The company will be chipping trees by donation at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Jan. 8 with all proceeds going to support the Kitchen. (Photo submitted: BC Plant Health Care)

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen is hosting a Christmas tree chipping day Jan. 8.

“We are hoping for as many people as possible to drop off their trees,” said Matthew Campbell, director of the Community Kitchen. “As a first time event, we don’t know if we will get 50 trees or 1,000 trees. I’m hoping we can get at least 100 trees chipped for our first event.”

Campbell said the tree chipping day will kick off CCK’s fundraising drive for the upcoming Coldest Night of the Year campaign. “The funds we raise are very important to keep the kitchen and all our programs running.”

Last year the Community Kitchen raised $225,000 during the campaign. “We hope to raise at least $250,000 this year as we have a lot more people to help and more mouths to feed.”

Campbell said BC Plant Health Care will be running the chipping day. The company approached Campbell with the idea to hold the event as BC Plant Health Care said they wanted to help both the Community Kitchen and the environment.

“For the community, they love the work we do with caring for people and helping those in need,” noted Campbell. “They wanted to see the homeless helped and cared for.”

BC Plant Health Care has been walking in the Coldest Night of the Year event since 2018. Last year they were a co-lead sponsor with Katronis Real Estate Team. Since 2018 BC Plant Health Care has raised more than $23,000 for the Kitchen during Coldest Night of the Year.

Campbell said tree chipping is by donation and there will also be free hot chocolate and coffee for people who come down to get their trees chipped.

“If people need chips for their gardens or yards, they can come and pick them up at the event,” added Campbell. “We encourage people to help their neighbours get their tree chipped. If you have a truck, you can pick up a few trees and donations in your neighbourhood and bring them down. There is no limit to the number of Christmas trees people can bring down.”

He said any leftover wood chips will be used in the Kitchen’s community garden. “Our community garden grows fresh veggies for families in need in the area.”

Tree chipping day will run Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, 5337 180 Street in Cloverdale. For more info, visit my mycck.ca.



