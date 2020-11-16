Lindsay Rempel (left), the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program manager, and Melanie Yzerman, a program volunteer, register families for the hamper program outside the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Lindsay Rempel (left), the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program manager, and Melanie Yzerman, a program volunteer, register families for the hamper program outside the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program in urgent need of donations

Hamper program serves seniors and families across Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

The Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program is in urgent need of donations.

“We’re in a bigger need this year than we’ve ever been in,” said Matthew Campbell, director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, the organization that runs the hamper program. “It’s just that a lot of the schools and businesses that hold toy drives and such won’t be doing them this year because of COVID.”

Campbell said they need toys and other grocery items. He added they have been receiving cheques from some businesses that would normally host toy drives, so he’s thankful for that.

We’re still doing a toy drive this year,” he said. “We’re still collecting toys for the families, but they won’t get to pick their toys this year. We’re asking people to put down a few choices for the child and we’re going to try and match up a toy with the child as best we can.”

Campbell said if anyone has toys they want to drop off, they can drop them off at the Community Kitchen between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.

The annual hamper program started Nov. 9, with registrations being done outside of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

“We had a little more than 80 families register on our first night and we had another 60-or-so register Thursday (Nov. 12),” said Lindsay Rempel, the Christmas Hamper Program manager. “That’s already about a quarter of the families we signed up last year.”

Last year the hamper program served about 500 families.

“The need has definitely increased.”

Rempel said they’ll take registrations for another three weeks and then they’ll concentrate on filling the hampers. She said a lot of the recent sign ups have been from new families that did not participate in the hamper program last year.

“We’ve had to switch things up this year,” added Rempel. “Normally, we have the big event on Saturday and Sunday, but we can’t do that this year, so we’re going to be delivering the hampers.”

That big event is the weekend-long distribution effort held at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Over two days, families arrive and receive hampers, which are boxes filled with food and other grocery store items (the amount of boxes one receives is based on the size of the family); then they get to shop at an additional free food store made up of last-minute donated food items; they also get to shop at a free—new only—toy store (one toy per child); and then they get to shop at a free second-hand store filled with mostly clothes and toys.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale hamper program brings Christmas cheer to 500 households in Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

“Usually people come on one day during the weekend at the fairgrounds and they shop for their kids’ toys for Christmas and they get their hamper,” said Campbell. “But none of that will be happening this year because of COVID.”

He said the hamper program is committed to fighting through COVID because people are in need. “But we’re committed to keeping everything COVID-safe, as well.”

Campbell said they already have a lot of volunteers signed up to deliver the hampers over three days from Dec. 17 to 19.

“We wanted our mission to remain the same and to help as many people as we can,” added Rempel. “We’ve dropped off a few donation boxes to businesses and some schools, but there aren’t a lot of schools participating this year.”

She said the program usually gets its biggest amount of food donations from schools.

Rempel said the program has expanded slightly this year as they’ve allocated more resources for seniors. They’ve set up a special “seniors’ division” as part of the program.

“We found that the pandemic has especially impacted the seniors in our community,” explained Rempel. “They’re a vulnerable population and a lot of them are experiencing isolation and loneliness. So, we wanted to address that.”

Rempel is signing up as many seniors as she can from across Surrey, Langley, and White Rock.

“We are obviously still helping families, but we wanted to focus on seniors and make sure we don’t forget about seniors too.”

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program wraps up another year of Christmas giving

The plan, Rempel said, is that volunteers will deliver Christmas hampers to seniors and then hang out for a bit and have a socially-distanced conversation with them.

The Community Kitchen is also enlisting an army of school kids to write special letters, notes, and cards for seniors that they’ll stuff into each hamper.

Campbell added that while they have a lot of volunteers signed up to deliver hampers, they are still short on volunteers to help sort and pack all the donations into the hamper boxes.

If anyone’s interested in helping to pack and sort, Campbell asked that they email hampers@mycck.ca to sign up.

The CCK is also holding an online silent auction, which can be found by visiting 32auctions.com/cck2020. The auction will benefit the Christmas Hamper Program. It runs from Nov. 23 to 30.

The hamper program has been running for nearly 30 years.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsChristmasCloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Million-dollar donation to benefit seniors care at Delta Hospital
Next story
Shredding event raises $10,000 for South Surrey Rotarians’ efforts

Just Posted

Lindsay Rempel (left), the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program manager, and Melanie Yzerman, a program volunteer, register families for the hamper program outside the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program in urgent need of donations

Hamper program serves seniors and families across Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank recently added a massive tented area stretched up and between two shipping canisters in order to continue to serve people outside during the winter. The need for the food bank continues to increase, says its director Matthew Campbell. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Crazy’ increase in demand for food bank in Cloverdale

Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank serves people in Langley, Delta, Surrey, White Rock

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is based in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police watchdog looks into injury complaint after Surrey RCMP arrest

Man was under arrest for assault, there was a struggle and he was taken into custody

Image from video of the 2019 Coats for Kids campaign. (Youtube.com)
Surrey-area HAVAN members collect Coats For Kids, plus toys, money and more

Homebuilders association’s 25th annual campaign ends Dec. 12

A COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village has grown exponentially. (Google Street View Image)
COVID-19 outbreak numbers at White Rock care home near 40

Company confirms 23 residents, 16 staff infected as of Nov. 15

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)
Chilliwack-Hope community award program faces backlash for honouring controversial school trustee

MP Mark Strahl says the only criteria for the award was a nomination from the community

Abbotsford Christian Middle School is temporarily closed due to several COVID-19 cases.
Middle school in Abbotsford closed due to COVID-19

All staff and students from Abbotsford Christian School required to self-isolate

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Most Read