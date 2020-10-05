Scott Wheatley,executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber is hosting an all-candidates meeting for the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale Oct. 13. (Image via Facebook)

Cloverdale Chamber to host all-candidates meeting Oct. 13

Virtual chinwag to be done via Zoom

The Cloverdale Chamber is hosting an all-candidates meeting Oct. 13.

The virtual chinwag will be done via Zoom beginning at 4:30 p.m.

“To get your link, you need to go to the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce website,” said Scott Wheatley, executive director for the Chamber. “Once there, you can register.”

The five candidates in Surrey-Cloverdale—Aisha Rehana Bali (Conservative), Marvin Hunt (BC Liberal Party), Rebecca Smith (BC Green Party), Mike Starchuk (BC NDP) and Marcella Williams (Independent)—will all be participating in the meeting Wheatley added.

SEE ALSO: B.C. VOTES: Final list shows 32 candidates for the nine Surrey-area ridings

Wheatley said if anyone wants to ask the election hopefuls questions, they must email them in in advance.

“The meeting is not an open debate,” added Wheatley. “This meeting is a chance to get to know the parties and ask any questions that people may have.”

Wheatley said about 20 people have already pre-registered for the Zoom meeting and he’s hoping he gets about another 30 or so to sign up.

To register, visit cloverdalechamber.ca.


