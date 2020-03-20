Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

Scott Wheatley,executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, has created an “open for business” Facebook page. (Image via Facebook)

Scott Wheatley is trying to get the words ‘open for business’ out to as many people as he can.

“I created a Facebook page called Open for business, Cloverdale, Clayton and Campbell Heights,” said Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. “I wanted to communicate to people that some businesses are still open.”

He said he hopes people continue to shop at and support local businesses in “these uncertain economic times” while the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

“It’s a place where you can go to find out what’s open — and closed.”

The idea was inspired by a short conversation he had. “I was thinking, ‘what can I do to help’ in the current climate?”

That’s when Wheatley came up with the Facebook-page idea. He sees it as a way for businesses to communicate with consumers all in one place.

“I think it could help out a lot,” he added. “But it needs traction. It has no value if no one looks at it. (The page) needs to be shared.”

Open for Business: Cloverdale, Clayton and Campbell Heights can be found on Facebook.

Wheatley is encouraging businesses to visit the page and to share their own Facebook pages to “let everyone know what hours your business will be open and any specials you are offering.”

He added, “Let’s support our fellow local businesses!”



