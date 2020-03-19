Paul Orazietti is the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA. (Image via Twitter)

Coronavirus

Cloverdale BIA reaches out to businesses and workers affected by COVID-19

‘It’s going to be very difficult for businesses to survive:’ Orazietti

Paul Orazietti is reaching out to local businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus.

He recently sent out an email on behalf of the Cloverdale BIA instructing people where to find help with employment insurance claims if they’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I sent the email out because of a combination of factors,” said Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale BIA. He said although the three level of government are all working in different ways to help out, it can be very confusing for people.

“The City had a meeting with all the Chambers and the BIAs,” he said. “The City agreed they would provide information on help, they would try to monitor the situation, and they said they would look at relaxing [payment periods for] property taxes and things like that.”

He said there have been a variety of mixed messages disseminated by all levels of government.

“Part of what I was trying to do was to get some clarity out there,” he added. “The strategy with dealing with this is not clear.”

SEE ALSO: EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

SEE ALSO: Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

He said the biggest fear he hears from workers and small businesses is that no one knows when the pandemic will start to end, or when things will start to rebound.

“The situation is really making it hard for people to say, ‘Hey, how can I weather this?’ For some businesses, it’s going to be very difficult for them to survive.”

Orazietti urged those who’ve lost work to visit canada.ca and click on “employment insurance and leave,” and then click on the coronavirus link.

“There is important information about employment insurance related to COVID-19,” he said.

He also shared a phone number (1-833-381-2725) that is “dedicated to inquiries regarding EI claims related to COVID-19.”

He said there are different bodies that are providing services.

“The Chambers and BIAs are service organizations, so our role is to help try to connect with these bodies.”

He said they are working with the City in order to try to help as much as they can with keeping businesses feeling normal.

“We’re kind of like mall managers,” he said. “We’re trying to be a voice.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock/South Surrey Facebook COVID-19 group aims to connect helpers with those in need

Just Posted

Cloverdale BIA reaches out to businesses and workers affected by COVID-19

‘It’s going to be very difficult for businesses to survive:’ Orazietti

Volleyball club set with six new courts at Surrey business park

‘I wanted to expand programs but couldn’t because there was just no space,’ David Carrasco says

Surrey criminal’s dangerous offender designation set aside by appeal court

Jatin Patel’s indeterminate sentence was also set aside by the Court of Appeal. A new hearing has been ordered

McCallum announces Surrey-run daycares, day camps will be shut down

Also setting up call centre so clients won’t have to come into city hall

B.C. Vintage Truck Museum closes doors, encourages virtual visits

Cloverdale’s truck museum will stay open online

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

TransLink suspending bus fares in response to COVID-19

Transit users will also access the bus through the rear doors instead of the front doors

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Most Read