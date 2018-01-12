(Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show / Facebook)

Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show this Saturday

Hosted at the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Jan. 13

The Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show will take place this Saturday (Jan. 13) at the Cloverdale Agriplex.

Organizers are expecting more than 160 booths exhibiting all manner of antiques and collectibles.

Vendors are coming in from around B.C. and Alberta, even as far away as Portland, to set out their finds.

“This show has the most out of town vendors we have ever had!” read a post on the Cloverdale Antique and Collectibles Facebook page.

The show is organized by the Canadian Antique and Collectible Club, which held four shows in B.C. in 2017, all of which took place in Cloverdale. Saturday’s event will be their first show of 2018.

The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is $5. Early bird admission is $10, and allows entry at 8 a.m. The Cloverdale Agriplex is located at 6050 176 Street.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds will celebrate Lohri Sunday in Surrey

Just Posted

UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision

Vehicle struck hydro pole, cutting power along KGB, Highway 10

Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot

Sachdeep has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9), was last seen in Newton

Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Oscar Arfmann appeared briefly in Abbotsford court Friday morning

Surrey mayor says 160 ‘emergency’ homes for homeless will change 135A Street

Province says 160 transitional housing units to open in Whalley in early spring

Pedestrian hit on 192 Street in South Surrey

One person detained, then released at scene

Archeological testing begins at Memorial Park

Site designated for White Rock city upgrade deemed of interest to several First Nations

Aldergrove-based mushroom firm joins Pennsylvania grower

The management teams in place will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show this Saturday

Hosted at the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Jan. 13

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

5 to start your day

Snow closes schools in Chilliwack, a minor hockey team is being sued over hotel damage, and more

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Most Read