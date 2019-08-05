Katie Stubbings, 11, recently donated her hair to Angel Hair For Wigs. (Contributed)

Cloverdale 11-year-old donates hair for third time

Katie Stubbings has had three haircuts since she was born, and she has donated hair each time

When Cloverdale’s Katie Stubbings walked into the salon in late July, it was for the third hair cut in the 11-year-old’s life.

Each time, she has donated her long locks to Angel Hair for Kids, a non-profit organization that makes and distributes wigs to children who have lost their hair to illness, including cancer treatments, alopecia and other medical conditions.

According to the organization, it takes between 10 and 12 ponytails and about $2,000 to make a wig for one child. But thanks to generous donors like Katie, they are able to provide wigs at no cost to a child’s family.

On July 23, Katie donated 22 inches of hair because, she said, “I just want to make other kids happy.”

She made the donation in memory of her Great-Auntie Val, who passed away from cancer before Katie or her twin brother Evan were born. She also honoured the memory of former Cloverdale Reporter editor Jennifer Lang, who wrote stories on Katie’s giving spirit over the years.

Although local hair stylist Nikki Beaulne has just given her a fresh cut, Katie is already planning to grow her hair out again for donation.

Her family is behind her. Her brother Evan said he thinks his sister is “pretty cool for donating her hair for other kids.”

Parents Tammy and Ryan said they are “very proud” of Katie. “She’s got a big heart and is a very caring little girl towards others around her,” said Tammy.


Most Read