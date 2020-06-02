Clover Valley Beer Festival cancelled

There won’t be any suds flowing this August at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre as the Clover Valley Beer Festival has been officially cancelled.
Brittia Thompson, marketing manager for the festival’s organizer Gibbons Whistler, said their top priority was the safety of the community.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of the 3rd annual Clover Valley Beer Festival, presented by The Property Twins, as per the BC health authority’s restrictions on large gatherings, due to COVID-19,” Thompson wrote via email.
Thompson said all ticket holders will be issued refunds.
Set for Aug. 8, the 2020 festival was to be the 3rd annual event.
“We are so grateful for your support and are so saddened that we are not able to come together to celebrate the love of beer this year in Cloverdale. We do hope you choose to support Clover Valley Beer Festival next year,” wrote Thompson.
