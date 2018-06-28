Clayton boy has waited all year to throw cancer fundraiser on his birthday

Last year’s crew of cancer fundraisers, from left: Morgan Plato (7 1/2), Antonio Casiohill (8), Emma Yarwood (10), Chase de Balinhard (8) and Payton Yarwood (8). (Sam Anderson)

Today, on June 28, Clayton’s Chase de Balinhard turns nine years old.

But it’s also another important anniversary for Chase. It’s the day his hero, Terry Fox, lost his battle with cancer.

In what has turned into an annual tradition, Chase will celebrate his birthday this afternoon by holding a fundraiser in Fox’s memory.

Terry Fox was forced to end his Marathon of Hope on September 1, 1980, when he learned that his cancer had returned and spread to his lungs. He passed away at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster on June 28, 1981. The Terry Fox Run, held in his honour annually since 1981, is now the largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research in the world.

Here in Cloverdale, Chase helps carry on Terry Fox’s legacy. Last year, he and his friends raised nearly $500.

“Chase brought the bag of money to the Terry Fox Foundation in Port Moody where Donna White gave him a hero’s welcome,” said Chase’s mom, Crystal de Balinhard. “[She] introduced him to everyone, showed him the replica leg they had there and gave him many handouts.”

“This lit a fire in him to want to do it again,” she said. “He has waited all year for this.”

Chase had his birthday party earlier in June, but wanted to spend his actual birthday throwing another freezie fundraiser.

He will be outside the Clayton Save-on-Foods (18710 Fraser Highway), from 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon. Freezies will be available for a $1 donation to the Terry Fox Foundation.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter