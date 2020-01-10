Christmas In Cloverdale

Special Section

Our “Christmas in Cloverdale” special section.

CLR-7 by Malin Jordan on Scribd

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Delta library hosting teen art contest

Just Posted

McCallum says ‘Marpole Rapist’ release into Surrey ‘not only disturbing but infuriating’

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey man charged in Campbell River RCMP drug sting, along with nine others

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

PHOTOS: Snow falls – and quickly turns to slush – on Semiahmoo Peninsula

Cold temperatures expected over weekend and into next week

Tweedsmuir, Semiahmoo to square off in Goodwill Classic final

Two senior girls basketball teams will play for title for third year in a row

Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspect in four alleged robberies

Police say suspect entered businesses, ‘brandished a knife and demanded money’

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

Dozens of vehicles damaged by ice falling from Lower Mainland bridges

ICBC has received 67 claims related to ice falling from the Port Mann, Alex Fraser and Golden Ears

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

UPDATE: More slushy snow on way to Fraser Valley; Metro Vancouver braces for wind

Weather reports, BC Ferry cancellations, power outages, school info and more

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Most Read