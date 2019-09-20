Christian Science speaker in White Rock Sunday

Chicago’s Dave Hohle to speak Sept. 22 on freedom from limits of time at community centre

Christian Science speaker Dave Hohle of Chicago is to speak at the White Rock Community Centre on Sunday. (City of White Rock photo)

How to gain freedom “from the relentless limits of time” is to be the focus of a talk this Sunday (Sept. 22) at White Rock Community Centre.

Sponsored by members of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in White Rock, the talk – Time is Not a Factor in Your Life – is to be led by international speaker Dave Hohle.

Aging, stress, inefficiency, frustration, past mistakes and missed opportunities are to be among examples explored in the one-hour talk, according to a poster distributed by the local church.

It “describes how to gain dominion over time by understanding how you can live in the timeless, constant present of the spiritual now,” a news release states.

“Have you ever thought much about time? It seems to touch everything,” Hohle, a Chicago resident, says in a video posted to YouTube to promote the event. “What about when you run out of time? Think of the stress associated to that.”

Time, says Hohle, is one of four key fundamental quantities in physics, “but in metaphysics, time disappears altogether.”

“Wouldn’t it be interesting to live your life free of that mortal limitation of time?”

Sunday’s talk is set for 3 p.m. The community centre is located at 15154 Russell Ave. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call 778-294-1053 or email whiterockreadingroom@telus.net