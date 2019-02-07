Choices Lottery features three prizes in South Surrey

Winner has the option of taking $2.2 million, ticket sales started this week

One of the Choices Lottery grand prize packages includes this home, located at 3088 144 St. in South Surrey. (Choices Lottery photo)

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has started selling tickets for its 2019 Choices Lottery, which includes three grand-prize package options in South Surrey.

The winner of the lottery, which will be selected after ticket sales end April 11, will be allowed to choose one of eight prize packages.

The local prize packages include a six-bedroom home, located at 3088 144 St. in South Surrey, and the option of a 2019 BMW X4 Drive 30i or $50,000; or the option of taking two homes, including a four-bedroom home located at 16538 25A Ave., and a two-bedroom lake view home in Kelowna, plus $150,000 and a 2019 BMW X5 xDrive 40i; or a four-bedroom home located at 16542 25A Ave., $70,000 in furnishings, a BMW X3xDrive 30i and $1 million.

Other grand-prize packages include a two-home package in Squamish/Vancouver, a home in Victoria and a home in Kelowna.

The winner also has an option of choosing a $2.2 million cash prize.

The Choices Lottery supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Money raised goes to fund research that can lead to innovative discoveries and treatments.

“The funds raised help to enhance care for the one million kids across BC and the Yukon who count on us,” Teri Nicholas, president of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a news release.

“We want to provide our children with the best possible health care, and to do this we need the resources to fund extensive research, innovative programs and cutting-edge equipment. We are so grateful to everyone who supports our lottery.”

The lottery features more than 3,200 prizes, totalling more than $3.8 million.

In total, 295,000 tickets are sold, tickets can be purchased online at https://bcchildren.com, by phone at 604-692-2333 or in person at prize homes, London Drugs, Save-On-Foods, Price Smart Foods, Overwaitea Foods, Urban Fare, Coopers Foods or BC Children’s Hospital.

Grand prize ticket packages range from $100 to $500. Tickets are also available for 50/50 Plus and Big Passport Plus draws. Those packages range in price from $15 to $60.

Last year, the lottery featured two grand prize home packages on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Choices Lottery photo One of the Choices Lottery grand prize packages includes a 3088 144 St. home in South Surrey.

One of the Choices Lottery grand prize packages includes this home, located at 3088 144 St. in South Surrey. (Choices Lottery photo)