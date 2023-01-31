Chinese Village Club celebrates Lunar New Year at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Saturday

The Chinese Village Club celebrated the Lunar New Year Saturday (Jan. 28) at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey, with performers sharing dragon ribbon dancing, martial arts and Chinese traditional folk dancing, among other festivities. (Ding Xiang Guang photo)
The Chinese Village Club helped celebrate the new year at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Saturday, with a Lunar New Year event that featured more than 100 performers.

The colourful celebration, held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the mall, showcased the dance and martial arts skills of performers of all ages, as well as the mesmerizing ribbon dragon performers.

There was also face painting, calligraphy lessons and photo booth activities.

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, as well as the transition between zodiac signs, with 2023 being celebrated as the Year of the Rabbit.

“The Lunar New Year means that we share our joy and happiness with our community and with all the other nations,” said Chinese Village Club director Karen Huang.

“We brought Chinese music, folk dance and the dragon dance to entertain people.”

Most of the performers hail from Whit Rock and South Surrey, she noted.

The club also gave out gift cards from their sponsor, Sungiven Food.

