Jan’s on the Beach owner Jan Wait shops for produce in the South Surrey Save-On-Foods Wednesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Chefs shop for White Rock Pier gala event

Chefs for the Pier fundraising dinner to be held Sept. 12.

A dozen prominent chefs were each handed a $1,000 gift card to Save-On-Foods Wednesday to help them prepare for the Chefs for the Pier fundraiser.

The chefs, South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce and Save-On president Darrell Jones held a media event in the store to announce Save-On’s contribution and drum up support for the Sept. 12 event.

Most of the chefs grabbed a basket and started picking through the produce with the goal of keeping their dish local.

Participating chef and My Shanti owner Vikram Vij said supporting local farmers and highlighting local food options was one of the main objectives of the chefs.

Participating chefs include Matthew Stowe (JRG), Shaughn Halls (Oceana PARC), Jan Wait (Jan’s on the Beach), Kayla Dhaliwall (Glass House Estate Winery), Jennie Silk (Uli’s Restaurant), Josiah Tam (Barrique Kitchen), Brian Cho (Sapporo Kitchen), Joel Villanueva (Primo’s Mexican Grill), Christophe Bonzon (Chez Christophe) and Jeff Short (Sheila’s Catering).

Also invited to cook in the fundraiser was Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell, who will be partnering with Jan Wait and Surrey RCMP First Nations liaison Const. Troy Derrick.

Chappell told Peace Arch News that they will be preparing a fried-bread elk and local vegetable taco.

Wait, who is preparing her own dish, said she will be making a beet-cured halibut with a parsley-flavoured chip, which she called an elevated spin on fish and chips.

Tickets for the event are $300 each, and 100 per cent of ticket sales will be going directly to the rebuilding cost of White Rock’s iconic pier.

For information on the event, or to purchase tickets, visit friendsofthepier.com

 

Celebrity chef Vikram Vij and Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones at the South Surrey grocery store Wednesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell and celebrity chef Vikram Vij speak at Save-On-Foods. (Aaron Hinks photo)

