‘Cheers to Delta Hospital’ with new summer fundraiser

Delta residents can enjoy a drink this summer for while supporting Delta Hospital’s busy emergency department.

On Canada Day, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF) invites the community to take part in their “Cheers to Delta Hospital” event. In addition to raising money for Delta Hospital, the fundraiser aims to give hospital staff a much-needed morale boost while supporting local restaurants and breweries.

From July 1 through Aug. 31, people can visit any of 10 participating establishments and order a special “Cheers” drink, which can be enjoyed on site or taken to go. Partial proceeds from each sale will go to support Delta Hospital’s emergency department, which provides care for over 34,000 patients each year.

The foundation also encourages participants to post pics on social media and use the hashtag #Cheers2DH to show the staff of Delta Hospital that the community is here for them.

“We want to encourage the whole community to get out and show the staff of Delta Hospital that we appreciate everything that they have done for us over these past 16 months, and at the same time help out the restaurant industry that has also felt the effects of the pandemic,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We want to give thanks for our host establishments and our sponsors including Alair Homes Delta, McKim Mechanical and Neighbourhood Plumbing & Heating Ltd. for supporting this important fundraiser for Delta Hospital.”

Participating establishments and their “Cheers” drinks of choice are: Barnside Brewing (Summer Days farmhouse saison), Browns Socialhouse –Tsawwassen (watermelon mint martini), Four Winds Brewing Co. (Huftgold German-style pilsner), Gracie’s Next Door (Barnside Tailgate light ale), Il Posto (Foxly Rosé from Foxtrot Vineyards) Illuminate Restorante (Illuminaté spritz), Mario’s (Ginger 43), Milestones – Tsawwassen (passionfruit mule), One20 Public House (Moscow mule) and The Primerose Greek Restaurant (ouzo — shot or on ice).

