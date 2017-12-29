Charity tree-chipping in White Rock and South Surrey

A family drops off their tree at a previous year’s tree-chipping event hosted by the White Rock firefighters. (File photo)

A pair of tree-chipping events are planned for White Rock next weekend.

The Knights of Columbus will be at the Good Shepherd Church (2250 150 St.) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Organizers say donations for the service will benefit local charities. For more information or to arrange earlier disposal of a tree, call 604-536-1947.

White Rock firefighters are set to host their annual tree-chipping on Jan. 7 in the Centennial Arena parking lot.

The event – set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – has been a tradition of the crew for around 20 years, with funds raised benefiting the community through the firefighters’ charity association.

Centennial Arena is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

Another option for those looking to dispose of their trees is to donate it to Critter Care Wildlife Society. Trees may be dropped off to the 481 216 St. facility any day, between 9a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call 604-530-2064.