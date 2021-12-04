Chanukah By-the-Sea set for Sunday in White Rock

Simie Schtroks, co-director of the Centre for Judaism of the Lower Fraser Valley, with Dreidel Man, at the 2019 Menorah-lighting at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. This year’s event is to be held in White Rock’s Memorial Park. (Contributed file photo)

A celebration of “religious freedom and the triumph of good over evil” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 5) in White Rock’s Memorial Park.

Chanukah By-the-Sea, sponsored by the The Centre for Judaism located in South Surrey, is to feature greetings from dignitaries, music, dreidels, treats, lighting of the Chanukah Menorah and the presentation of a Lamplighter Award.

Open to anyone who would like to attend, the waterfront event is the centre’s debut of an in-person function, an announcement from centre officials notes.

“Although an outdoor ceremony is more challenging due to weather and other concerns, we hope that the warmth of the event in a beautiful location, and the extra Covid safety will entice the community to be really supportive and come out and face our BC weather for an hour,” the announcement states.

Pre-pandemic, the event was held for 24 years in the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

The Lamplighter Award honours outstanding community service by youth aged five to 18 years old. Past recipients include Richmond twins Sarah and Amy Aginsky, who hosted a ‘Street Store’ to help the homeless.

