Celebrate harvest season at South Surrey’s Stewart Farm

City of Surrey photo Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm will hold its annual Harvest Fair this weekend.

South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farmhouse is set to celebrate the harvest season – as well as a milestone anniversary – at an event this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the farmhouse (13723 Crescent Rd.), the Olde Harvest Fair will be held, featuring plenty of family-friendly activities to celebrate the season – including a chance to try some warm apple cider, listen to live music, compete in a potato-sack race or take in a performance from the Re-Enactors.

In addition to ringing in the fall, the South Surrey heritage site – home to eight restored heritage buildings – is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

“Our city is very fortunate to have this authentic heritage site (Historic Stewart Farm) to learn about our past, connect in the present and foster civic pride,” said Ryan Gallagher, the city’s manager of heritage administration.

In the spirit of community harvest, attendees are welcome to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank. For more, visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm