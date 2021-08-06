‘The Bahama Showgirl’ Androsia Wilde performs during the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association’s “Surrey Voices” weekly series. Wilde danced during the “Caribbean Voices” event at Holland Park on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2 (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Caribbean Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts music, dancing event

One more ‘Surrey Voices’ event planned this summer

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association hosted its second of three “Surrey Voices” events Wednedsay (Aug. 4), highlighting the different communities in the city.

Wednesday’s event featured performances by the musical group Sweet Pan, who later held a short workshop on playing the steel drum, and “The Bahama Showgirl,” Androsia Wilde.

According to the DSBIA, Sweet Pan specializes in Caribbean rhythms on the many different sizes of drums and have played for dances, weddings, corporate events, community events and interactive concerts since 1994. Meantime, Wilde “infuses the glitz and glamour of a Vegas-style showgirl with the rhythms and flavours of her home, the Bahamas.”

There is one more “Surrey Voices” scheduled for Holland Park on Aug. 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., featuring Japanese art, music and dancing.

The first event on July 28 focused on the Indigenous community, with performances by the Wild Moccasin Dancers, who then led a small workshop on powwow dancing, and storytelling by Kung Jaadee.

VIDEO: Indigenous Voices, July 28, 2021

