Burns Bog in 2013. (File photo)

Burns Bog group turns 30, celebrates with gala and conference in Surrey

Events at Eaglequest and KPU venues in October

Burns Bog Conservation Society will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a pair of special events in Surrey this fall.

The Scott Road-headquartered organization will host a gala celebration at Eaglequest Golf Course on Oct. 13, immediately following a “Peatlands for People Revisited” conference at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Newton campus.

The three-day conference, to run from Oct. 11-13, will feature a keynote address by Dr. Hans Joosten, secretary-general of International Mire Conservation Group.

The gatheringis open to “students, educators, community members, researchers and the curious who want to know more about Burns Bog and other peatlands,” the organization says in an email to supporters.

“Join us for this exciting and groundbreaking conference on peatlands, wetlands, and species at risk, featuring speakers from Germany, Ireland, Quebec, and Comox,” says a post at burnsbog.org/ConferenceAndCelebration.

On Oct. 12, a special screening of the documentary film Metamorphosis: Tale of a Wetland will be attended by director Bryan Maltais and involve a discussion led by Dr. Paul Richard.

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Burns Bog history key to conservation.

The goal of the event is to bring together “local and international scientists and community members to save our disappearing peatlands.”

“Burns Bog is the largest raised peat bog on the west coast of North America, currently under the jurisdiction of the City of Delta and Metrao Vancouver Parks,” the website notes. “Peatlands are carbon sinks and store ten times more carbon than rainforests.

“Through guest speakers, roundtable discussions, poster sessions and ‘The Peatland Challenge,’ our goal is to promote the different types of peatlands research and work happening around the globe.”

Tickets to the conference are $110 for each day, or $315 for a three-day pass, before the deadline of Sept. 15. For details, visit the website or phone 604-572-0373.

• RELATED STORY: Burns Bog Conservation Society petitions to halt MK Delta Land development, from November 2017.

Then, on the Saturday evening following the daytime conference, it’s time to party at the society’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

The $130-per-person gala will feature entertainment, auctions, a 50/50 draw and surprise guest speaker.

“It has been 30 years since (Burns Bog Conservation Society) began supporting long-term protection to save Burns Bog,” the website notes.

“The society was registered on November 14, the same day as HRH Prince Charles’ birthday. The (Burns Bog Conservation Foundation) was registered July 19, 2002, all thanks to you!”

Meanwhile, the 2018 Telus Jog for the Bog is set for Sunday, July 22, marked as International Bog Day. The fundraiser will take place at Delta Nature Reserve (10389 Nordel Ct., Delta) from 8 to 11 a.m.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance
Next story
Family keeps Bentley’s memory alive

Just Posted

Missing woman last seen in South Surrey

Julia Yeates may be driving a vehicle without licence plates, police say

White Rock flaggers need more focus, resident says

Near-collision between a dump truck and senior with walker reported to city, police

BIA president aims to bring ‘balanced approach’ to White Rock council

Ernie Klassen enters race for councillor seat

Burns Bog group turns 30, celebrates with gala and conference in Surrey

Events at Eaglequest and KPU venues in October

COLUMN: At this stage, it’s the destination, not the journey

A long drive home brings back road-trip memories for a Peace Arch News reporter

Surrey’s Khanvict wants to steal the show at Fusion Festival

Newton-based DJ/producer shifts from wedding scene to make his own music

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV driers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

Family keeps Bentley’s memory alive

Aldergrove Legion hosts fundraiser for Women’s Hospital on August 4

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

Man exposes himself with flashlight several times in Vancouver neighbourhood

Police say there have been at least four incidents over two months

Most Read