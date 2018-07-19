Burns Bog group turns 30, celebrates with gala and conference in Surrey

Events at Eaglequest and KPU venues in October

Burns Bog Conservation Society will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a pair of special events in Surrey this fall.

The Scott Road-headquartered organization will host a gala celebration at Eaglequest Golf Course on Oct. 13, immediately following a “Peatlands for People Revisited” conference at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Newton campus.

The three-day conference, to run from Oct. 11-13, will feature a keynote address by Dr. Hans Joosten, secretary-general of International Mire Conservation Group.

The gatheringis open to “students, educators, community members, researchers and the curious who want to know more about Burns Bog and other peatlands,” the organization says in an email to supporters.

“Join us for this exciting and groundbreaking conference on peatlands, wetlands, and species at risk, featuring speakers from Germany, Ireland, Quebec, and Comox,” says a post at burnsbog.org/ConferenceAndCelebration.

On Oct. 12, a special screening of the documentary film Metamorphosis: Tale of a Wetland will be attended by director Bryan Maltais and involve a discussion led by Dr. Paul Richard.

The goal of the event is to bring together “local and international scientists and community members to save our disappearing peatlands.”

“Burns Bog is the largest raised peat bog on the west coast of North America, currently under the jurisdiction of the City of Delta and Metrao Vancouver Parks,” the website notes. “Peatlands are carbon sinks and store ten times more carbon than rainforests.

“Through guest speakers, roundtable discussions, poster sessions and ‘The Peatland Challenge,’ our goal is to promote the different types of peatlands research and work happening around the globe.”

Tickets to the conference are $110 for each day, or $315 for a three-day pass, before the deadline of Sept. 15. For details, visit the website or phone 604-572-0373.

Then, on the Saturday evening following the daytime conference, it’s time to party at the society’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

The $130-per-person gala will feature entertainment, auctions, a 50/50 draw and surprise guest speaker.

“It has been 30 years since (Burns Bog Conservation Society) began supporting long-term protection to save Burns Bog,” the website notes.

“The society was registered on November 14, the same day as HRH Prince Charles’ birthday. The (Burns Bog Conservation Foundation) was registered July 19, 2002, all thanks to you!”

Meanwhile, the 2018 Telus Jog for the Bog is set for Sunday, July 22, marked as International Bog Day. The fundraiser will take place at Delta Nature Reserve (10389 Nordel Ct., Delta) from 8 to 11 a.m.



