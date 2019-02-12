‘Brenden’s Ride’ date set with Cloverdale pub start, and sponsors are sought

Sixth annual event to raise money for Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports, or VASS

Brenden’s Ride participants at Grouse Mountain following the 2018 fundraiser last June. (Photo: twitter.com/BrendensRide)

The date of Saturday, June 15 has been set for the 2019 Brenden’s Ride, and sponsors are sought by organizers of the sixth annual fundraiser.

For a second year, the Cloverdale-to-Grouse Mountain motorcycle trip will raise money for Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports (VASS), which runs ski and snowboarding programs for those with a disability.

The yearly ride is spearheaded by Brenden Parker, 23, a Clayton Heights Secondary grad who has advanced cerebral palsy and is an avid participant in VASS programs.

In 2014, Parker created a motorcycle-ride fundraiser that has since raised more than $115,000 for charity programs “that empower people with disabilities and get them out of their chairs and into thrilling experiences,” according to a sponsorship proposal.

“Help us make the mountain experience accessible to all,” organizers say in the document.

For sponsorship details, visit brendensride.ca, email brendensride@gmail.com or phone Baron Parker (604-603-2696) or Nirm Blatchford (604-813-4797).

The ride starts at Rusty’s pub (17770 56th Ave., Surrey) and motors northwest to Grouse Mountain for lunch, an auction and live entertainment.

Last year’s event raised more than $41,000 and featured music performance by country singer Karen Lee Batten.

