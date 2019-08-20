Bose Corn Maze set to open in Surrey field shaped in Scouts Canada logo

Operators of the attraction are celebrating their 20th season this year

Mike Bose, operator of the Bose Corn Maze in Cloverdale. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Starting Tuesday (Aug. 27) on Mike Bose’s farm in Cloverdale, people will navigate their way through a corn maze in the shape of a Scouts Canada logo.

Operators of the Boze Corn Maze are celebrating their 20th season this year, until Thanksgiving weekend.

Since 1999 they’ve welcomed visitors “to get lost in their 25 acres of corn,” according to a post on bosecornmaze.com. “By answering a series of trivia questions, posted at corn trail intersections, you will find your way through the two-part maze.”

CLICK HERE to see the maze design for 2019.

A “Corn Maze Hotline” (778-578-5450) reports current conditions and any changes to opening times.

The attraction, located at 64th Avenue on 156th Street, welcomes birthday parties, team-building events, wedding photos and group bookings.

From Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, the maze is open Tuesday to Thursday and also Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday and Labour Day from noon to 4 p.m.

Hours of operation from Sept. 4 to Oct. 8 are Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday from noon to 4 p.m., with group reservations only from Monday to Friday (during the day) and also Monday to Thursday (evenings).

General admission is $7.50 (cash and debit only), with reduced rates for seniors and families. Admission is free for kids aged four and under.