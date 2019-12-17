Blood donors needed in Surrey during the holidays, agency says

In 2020 Canada needs more than 100,000 new blood donors, according to Canadian Blood Services

Eligible blood donors in Surrey are needed to help fill more than 400 open appointments by Jan. 5, according to Canadian Blood Services.

The agency has issued a call for donors as the holidays approach.

“Blood donations between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5 are essential to collect platelets, which are a vital blood component many patients living with cancer or a blood disorder may need for treatment,” Canadian Blood Services said in a news release. “But platelets have a short expiry of seven days. Statutory holidays in December impact our collection hours so every blood donation counts during the holiday season. Meanwhile, patient needs don’t take a holiday.”

Crystal Nguyen is among thousands of Canadians who have needed blood for lifesaving care during the holidays. Diagnosed with leukemia in 2011, she required more than 100 blood transfusions and months of chemotherapy during her treatment at BC Children’s Hospital, but is now an aspiring nurse and a strong advocate for blood donation.

“My care didn’t stop during the holiday season,” Nguyen stated. “Blood donors made a big difference in my recovery. I’m grateful for every donor who helped me and ask every eligible donor to make that wonderful, lifesaving gift this holiday season.”

Crystal Nguyen in a photo posted to blood.ca

In 2020, Canada needs more than 100,000 new blood donors to keep up with demand, according to Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.

“Everything we do to help patients in Canada depends on donors. Donors are a vital link in Canada’s Lifeline.”

With the support of donors, in 2018-2019 Canadian Blood Services says it issued more than a million blood components to more than 700 hospitals across Canada.

To donate, call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book an appointment at blood.ca. Walk-in appointments are also available at all locations, including Canadian Blood Services’ Surrey clinic, located in Guildford at Unit C2, 15285 101st Ave.

