Block party to celebrate 30 years of Phoenix Society successes in Surrey

Surrey’s Phoenix Society is throwing a block party to celebrate 30 years of “initiating meaningful connections and solutions to addiction and homelessness in the community.”

A four-hour event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14 at the organization’s headquarters, at 13686 94A Ave, across from Surrey Memorial Hospital, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Block Party is truly a celebration of what the Phoenix Society has accomplished,” CEO Keir Macdonald said in a release. “In the last 30 years, Phoenix Society has assisted almost 30,000 people in their journey to a fulfilling life. The Red Shirt Program, where residents volunteer in the community, has contributed to many local events and projects.”

From supportive housing to affordable home-ownership, Phoenix Society aims to provide sustainable solutions to some of the most daunting issues our most vulnerable population is experiencing.

The organization’s block party is planned as “an opportunity for the community to join in the celebration and enjoy some fun and entertainment.”

#FlashbackFriday to our Appreciation Block Party. Back in September we celebrated our clients, and everything they continue to overcome. We celebrated our staff, our community partners, and our vision. What a blast! #recovery #funinrecovery #addiction #hope #connection #treatment pic.twitter.com/NaaD2uCtAx — Phoenix Society (@Phoenix_Society) November 9, 2018

The event will include drumming, plus alternative folk and blues performance from Etienne Siew and the Ladybugs with the Phoenix residents. “Grab food from South Asian Addictions with Indian sweets and chai or barbeque provided by Bliss Foundation while enjoying the performances, Macdonald said. There will also be crafts, games, face painting and other activities for all ages. Facility tours will be conducted.

The society’s website is phoenixsociety.com.