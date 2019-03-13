More than 1,000 people took part in the fifth annual Anti-Bullying Flash Mob at Tamanawis Secondary School on Wednesday (March 13). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Bhangra against bullying: Surrey students perform flash mob at Tamanawis

More than 1,000 people took part in the fifth-annual event

More than 1,000 people filled the grass field at Tamanawis Secondary School Wednesday (March 13) for the fifth annual Anti-Bullying Flash Mob.

Founder and event director Sean Bindra said in the years he has organized the volunteer-run event, roughly 5,000 students have taken part in the flash mob.

This year, elementary students from Boundary Park, Beaver Creek, Coyote Creek, J T Brown and M.J. Norris elementary schools turned out to participate, along with high school students from Tamanawis and university students from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Members of the Surrey RCMP also danced in the flash mob.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
