‘Beer League’ charity ball hockey tournament in Surrey to involve brewery teams

Central City to host a day of games in front parking lot in benefit for KidSport BC

Logo for the inaugural Beer League Charity Ball Hockey Tournament to be played at Central City Brewers & Distillers’ parking lot in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 25. (Photo: facebook.com/CentralCityBrewing)

Beer-league games of a charitable kind will be played at a Surrey brewery this month.

An inaugural Beer League Charity Ball Hockey Tournament is planned at Central City Brewers & Distillers on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The family-friendly event will involve ball hockey teams representing several local breweries, in a benefit for KidSport BC.

For a day, Central City’s front parking lot will be cleared of vehicles for ball hockey games, food, music, a play area for kids and, yes, a beer garden.

All event proceeds will be donated to Kidsport BC, with cash and equipment donations accepted onsite. Central City’s new Red Racer Roadside Diner will serve burgers and hotdogs (both meat and veggie) for tourney players and guests, and for each beer sold, $1 will be donated to the cause.

The action will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m., at 11411 Bridgeview Dr.

“The winning team will get to take home the coveted engraved hockey stick, and we will add an additional donation in their honour to Kidsport,” Jeremy Nemanishen, Central City’s assistant brand manager for beer, told the Now-Leader.

“We’re modelling our event after a similar event put on by Timber Vancouver in support of Britannia After School Hockey, but with a focus on Surrey and the Fraser Valley so we can benefit kids in our own backyard and ensure that they can participate in sport regardless of means.”

• RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: SEMO Foundation’s ball hockey tournament draws in 15 teams at Surrey park.

So far, Nemanishen said tourney teams have been formed to represent Central City, Trading Post, Four Winds, Dead Frog and Container breweries, with another to rep Kidsport BC.

“Our intention is to do this tournament multiple years, so we’re hoping to pass the trophy along from year to year, and the winning team gets to keep it for a year, like the Stanley Cup,” Nemanishen said.

For the first year, the goal is to raise $3,000 for Kidsport.

“We’ll collect cash donations and also equipment that Kidsport will then give to those who need it,” Nemanishen added. “New and used gear is welcomed, primarily in kids and teens sizes, but we’ll accept anything that’s in good condition.”

Also on Central City’s calendar is a 2019 Nutcracker Gala for Autism, a new event planned for the night of Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Bridgeview-area brewery. The gala will feature both live and silent auctions “featuring a host of premium items including trips, excursions and a chance to get some of your holiday shopping done while contributing to a worthy cause,” according to a post at centralcitybrewing.com.

“The evening will also consist of a gourmet seated dinner, premium spirits and cocktails plus live music and entertainment. Join us for an unforgettable evening in support of funding Canadian Autism research.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

