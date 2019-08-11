Bee event planned for Surrey Museum

Tales from the Honeycomb presented Saturday, Aug. 17

Next weekend, the Museum of Surrey is the place to bee.

On Saturday (Aug. 17), the museum, located at 17710 56A Ave., will give visitors the chance to “experience the fantastic world of the honeybee” at an event, Tales from the Honeycomb, which is hosted in partnership with the Surrey Honeybee Centre.

The all-ages event runs from 1-4 p.m., is free, interactive and will include honey-tasting and see an observation hive up close and personal. Visitors can also make a bee-themed craft, try their hand at rolling beeswax candles and plant seeds that attract bees.

At 2 pm., a workshop – called Basically Bees – will teach visitors about honeybee biology, beekeeping and pollination, and also about how we can help keep bees healthy. At 3 p.m., a Wonderful Wax workshop – about flowers, nectar, pollen, honey and beeswax – is also planned.

Museum manager Lynn Saffery said that Tales from the Honeycomb is another example of how the museum does what it loves – working with community partners to enhance the visitor experience.

“We love creating new connections and encourage the community to be involved with our community events,” she said, adding that “bees are fascinating creatures, and most importantly, critical to our ecosystem.”

