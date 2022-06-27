B.C. Vintage Truck Museum to host truck show July 8 and 9

Old trucks are seen in the yard at the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale in 2021. The Museum is hosting a “National Truck Show” July 8 & 9. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A truck show is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The B.C. Vintage Truck Museum is set to host the “National Truck Show” Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9 in the parking lot adjacent to the museum on the Fairgrounds.

“The show will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Hayes Anderson Truck and the 75th Anniversary of the Pacific Truck,” said Anna Dean, the president of the Surrey Heritage Society. The Surrey Heritage Society is the organization that runs the truck museum.

“Exhibits will include many rare vehicles including a 1929 Packard, a Rumley steam tractor, and the “Highway thru Hell” Hayes Tow Truck,” Dean added.

The National Truck Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Dean said the truck museum will also be open for tours while the show is on and there will be food and drinks available on site both days.

Dean added the National Truck Show is usually a one-day event, but with the anticipated interest, they’ve decided to expand it into two days this year

“We’re expecting a lot of people,” said Dean. “I think families will get a lot of enjoyment out of it and I think it will be a very interesting two days.”

The B.C. Vintage Truck Museum is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 6022- 176th Street. Admission is by donation. Visit bctruckmuseum.org for more info.

HOT RODS

July 9 promises to be very busy on the Fairgrounds as the Hot Rod show returns.

The sixth annual B.C. Hot Rod Association’s Hot Rod Saturday Car & Truck Show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elements Casino parking lot.

Vehicle types on display will fall under the categories: classic, collectables, vintage, hot rod cars & trucks, dragsters, fire trucks, RCMP cars, military vehicles, and motorcycles.

A post on bchra.ca said there will be live music throughout the day at the hot rod show and there will be a BBQ and beer garden. Admission is free and trophies will be presented at 3 p.m.

Elements Casino is located at 17755 60th Avenue.

For more info on the Hot Rod show, visit bchra.ca.



