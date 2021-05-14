Auxiliary donation to fund priority equipment for Delta Hospital

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society has donated $512,000 to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation towards the purchase of priority equipment for Delta Hospital’s surgical services, medical, rehabilitation and long-term care departments. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society has donated $512,000 to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation towards the purchase of priority equipment for Delta Hospital’s surgical services, medical, rehabilitation and long-term care departments.

“The auxiliary is thrilled to stand with the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation as partners to support Delta Hospital, and strengthen health care in our community,” Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society president Cathy Bayley said in a press release. “Every year our devoted volunteers donate countless hours to raise money for state-of-the equipment and provide compassionate care for patients at Delta Hospital.”

Founded in 1969, the auxiliary provides volunteer service, patient care and comfort, and funding from its entrepreneurial efforts to support Delta Hospital. The society has over 400 dedicated volunteers who donate nearly 100,000 hours each year, and through its successful businesses — Dogwood Gift Shop, Courtyard Café, the Delta Auxiliary Thrift Store and Lifeline — the auxiliary has raised over $18 million to date towards health care at Delta Hospital.

“We are very excited to work in collaboration with the Delta Hospital Auxiliary. The unwavering support of their dedicated volunteers is integral to providing the best health care possible at Delta Hospital. We are incredibly grateful for this remarkable gift that will purchase critical equipment,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We look forward to a continued relationship with the auxiliary as we collectively support Delta Hospital and health care in our community.”

