Auxiliary donates $600K for priority equipment at Delta Hospital

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society has donated $600,000 towards the purchase of critical equipment at Delta Hospital.

In a press release, the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation said the society’s donation will support the hospital’s greatest needs across multiple departments, including long-term care, laboratory services and the medical floors.

“We are honoured to work with the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society to help provide the best health care possible at Delta Hospital. We are incredibly grateful for this remarkable gift that will purchase critical equipment needs,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We look forward to continuing this important partnership with the auxiliary as we collectively support Delta Hospital and health care in our community.”

The auxiliary has been providing Delta Hospital with volunteer services, patient care and comfort, and funding from its entrepreneurial efforts since 1969.

As one of B.C.’s most successful hospital auxiliaries, the DHAS has over 300 dedicated volunteers who donate nearly 50,000 hours each year. As well, the auxiliary has raised over $15 million towards health care at Delta Hospital through its successful businesses: Dogwood Gift Shop, Courtyard Café, Lifeline and the Delta Auxiliary Thrift Store.

“Every year our devoted volunteers donate countless hours to raise money for state-of-the-art equipment and provide compassionate care for patients at Delta Hospital. The foundation ensures our volunteers are recognized and celebrated for their dedication,” DHAS president Cathy Bayley said in a press release.

Cathy Wiebe, executive director of Delta and White Rock/South Surrey Health Services and Delta and Peace Arch hospitals, thanked the auxiliary for its tremendous support in ensuring that patients at Delta Hospital have the very best experience.

“There is strength in numbers, and we are so pleased the auxiliary and foundation have aligned their support to strengthen our site and to ensure the auxiliary is recognized for their hard work, dedication and generosity,” Wiebe said in a press release.

