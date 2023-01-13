Efforts to support the survival of the Western painted turtle will be shared Feb. 4, 2023, in south Langley, at an event marking World Wetlands Day. (CSISS photo)

At-risk Western painted turtle a focus for World Wetlands Day

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society partner for Feb. 4 event

Efforts to support the survival of the Western painted turtle in local wetlands will be highlighted next month at an event marking World Wetlands Day.

Held in partnership with Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society, the Feb. 4 event will also offer an opportunity to learn about the increasing biodiversity of a constructed wetland.

Officials with the Coastal Painted Turtle Project and Metro Vancouver Regional Parks will be at Metro’s East Area office in south Langley (1558 200 St.), from 1-3:30 p.m.

In addition to presentations, the afternoon event is to include a visit to a Western painted turtle nesting beach.

READ MORE: World Wetlands Day: Nature needs us to do more

World Wetlands Day is officially Feb. 2 of every year, with an aim of raising awareness about the important role of wetlands, defined as “land areas that are saturated or flooded with water either permanently or seasonally.”

The theme for World Wetlands Day 2023 is wetlands restoration.

Those planning to participate in the Feb. 4 event are advised to dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for walking.

Space is limited and participation is by registration only. To sign up, email Marg at blueheron@birdsonthebay.ca


Environment

