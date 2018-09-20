Artist, history buff named Surrey Civic Treasures for 2018

Artist Roxanne Charles and history buff Jim Foulkes are winners of the Surrey Civic Treasures award for 2018.

The pair will be feted Oct. 2 at Surrey Arts Centre during the 15th annual Business & the Arts reception, an event organized by Surrey Board of Trade to connect the city’s creative-arts and business communities.

The Civic Treasures award, launched a decade ago, is given annually to those “who have achieved excellence in the production of the arts and/or made significant contributions to the development of arts and heritage in the City of Surrey and beyond.”

Charles is an award-winning artist and member of the Semiahmoo First Nation.

“She promotes art, language and culture and brings attention to issues that need exposure and discussion through her multi-disciplinary works,” says a biography for the award.

“She has had her art work shown in numerous exhibitions including at the Surrey Art Gallery, the Turnbull Gallery and the Bill Reid Gallery. Roxanne is also an educator of Northwest Coast cultures and contemporary artmaking practices for children in the Surrey School District. Her community workshops provide opportunities for teaching Indigenous art practices and stimulating social interaction that is accessible to all. In an era of reconciliation, she provides a vital and compelling voice as an artist and an educator in building bridges between cultures.”

Foulkes, a director with Surrey Historical Society, has been involved in Surrey heritage activities for many years and is known for his knowledge of Surrey and all its categories of history, a bio states.

“Jim has been instrumental in assisting in the research of many projects undertaken by the Society and in collecting and contributing written and photographic historical records to the City Archives. He served on the active Surrey Heritage Advisory Committee from 1986-1995 and two terms on the Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission. Jim has served on several Boards, and as Director of the Green Timbers Heritage Society, has worked hard for many years to preserve and protect the heritage forest from encroachment.”

Annually, recipients of the Civic Treasures award are given medallions designed by local artist Joseph Chiang.

Since 2008, 44 people have been given the award, including Charles and Foulkes.

Surrey Civic Treasures recipients by year:

2018: Roxanne Charles, Jim Foulkes

2017: Heidi Greco, Robert Gary Parkes, Jim Trimble

2016: Allen Aubert, Mohammed Asimul Islam, Virginia Gillespie, Ursula Maxwell-Lewis

2015: Roger Bose, Alex Browne, Cora & Don Li-Leger

2014: Elizabeth Carefoot, Eileen Gratland, Don Hutchinson

2013: Patricia Dahlquist, Ellie King, Kelly Konno, Maxine Lloyd Howchin

2012: Gladys Andreas, Ed Griffin (deceased), June Laitar

2011: Bonnie Burnside, Lucille Lewis, Ed Milaney, Sheila Symington, George Zukerman

2010: Allan Cleaver (deceased), Dave Proznick, Chris Thornley

2009: Barbara Gould

2008: Jim Adams, Stephen Chitty, Stan Clarke (deceased), Robert Davidson, Nadine Gagné, Carol Girardi, Dawn Govier, Stephen Horning, Mary Mikelson, Lorne Pearson (deceased), Marc Pelech, Jarnail Singh



