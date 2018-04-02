Sandy Khaira (left) and Amarjeet Singh (right) stop for a photo after performing at the Kala Art Exhibition in Surrey. It’s been quite the month for the five-person band, who performed the Canadian national anthem at a Canucks game last week. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

Trevor Beggs, Now-Leader contributor

There is a notion that art is often under-appreciated, and that’s something Jaspreet Kaur set out to change ahead of Sikh Heritage Month.

“Sometimes, art isn’t seen as something legitimate in our community,” said Kaur, who has done her best to quash those notions by helping organize the Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall on Sunday (April 1).

The event was one of five being held around the Lower Mainland in April for Sikh Heritage Month.

If art isn’t fully legitimized in the Sikh community, you wouldn’t know it from the response she received.

The exhibition quickly sold out with more than 300 people attending the Sunday event.

“Events like today help make art and these artists legitimate,” Kaur told the Now-Leader during the event. “We have 33 artists that came here today, and just to see the turnout that we got is incredible.”

Visitors were treated to art in the form of paintings, calligraphy, short films, spoken-word poetry and musical performances.

“We wanted to bring the whole community together to express our culture through different mediums,” Kaur added.

A powerful performance came from spoken word poet and writer Paneet Singh. He talked about the undocumented trial of William C. Hopkinson, an Indian police officer who was murdered outside a Vancouver courthouse during the early 20th century.

“It was a nice chance to connect with the community,” said Singh during the event. “But for me, this is a time to just celebrate who we culturally. As a minority, we are constantly justifying ourselves and our position. Events like this give us a chance to highlight our rich, artistic and cultural heritage.”

The marquee musical performance came from the local band Indian Standard Time. If that name sounds familiar, it might be because they performed the Canadian national anthem at Rogers Arena last Thursday night (March 29).

The group was asked to perform on South Asian Appreciation night prior to a match-up between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Performing in front of 18,000 people was a moment band member Sandy Khaira won’t soon forget.

“There were a lot of nerves and countless hours of work leading up to the event, but after we performed it was the ultimate feeling.” he said. “To hear the whole crowd cheering you on after we finished was a feeling I’ll never forget. It was one of the best moments of my life.”

Band member Amarjeet Singh said he hopes their music inspires and enlightens a younger generation of Sikhs in Canada.

“We want to bring forth this classical music for the younger generation,” Singh elaborated. “For us to carry on this tradition in Canada is a huge honour. Performing allows us to keep Sikh culture alive and well in Canada. It’s easy for many Sikhs born in Canada to assimilate with the culture here, so it’s our duty to make sure that our culture continues to be passed down through generations.”

Sunday’s event was the kick-off of Sikh Heritage Month, which was provincially proclaimed by former B.C. premier Christy Clark last April. Four more events, such as Sikh Skills Workshop Day and Sikh Voices in Canada, are planned in Surrey and New Westminster this month.

As the event continues to grow, Kaur hopes to expand Sikh Heritage Month outside of the Lower Mainland’s borders.

“We feel like we have a large population of Sikhs in Surrey, so many of the events are here,” she said, “but we would love to collaborate with other Sikh communities in the province – say like somewhere in Prince George – so that we can continue to grow Sikh Heritage Month.”

Visit eventbrite.ca and search Sikh Heritage Month BC for more information about upcoming events.

homelessphoto

(A father and his daughter enjoy some art on display at Surrey City Hall on April 1 during the first of five events for Sikh Heritage Month. Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Previous story
North Delta History: Who the heck was Annie?

Just Posted

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

Construction of Clayton community hub to begin in May

$43.5 million facility will include both arts and recreation spaces for the neighbourhood

VIDEO: ‘New Canadian’ flavours cooked up at new Surrey restaurant/bar

144-seat Dominion located in new Civic Hotel, adjacent to city hall and plaza

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

Money will help pay for Ottawa’s share of projects like Surrey light rail, Millennium Line expansion

Keep styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

New regulations will take effect in Metro Vancouver on July 1

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Most Read

  • Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

    Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

  • North Delta History: Who the heck was Annie?

    There are many stories about how Annieville got its name, but only one can be true