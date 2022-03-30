Annual Surrey Steps Up showcase set for June 3

An annual showcase of positivity is set for June 3, 2022 at Surrey City Hall. (surrey.ca photo)

An annual showcase to highlight “the positive impact youth have on the city” is set for June 3 at Surrey City Hall.

According to a news release, the Surrey Steps Up event will feature groups who received community action project grants, demonstrating how they have used the funds to ‘step up’ in their communities.

As part of the 2022 initiative, Surrey Steps Up partnered with Equitas to provide five $500 grants.

Applications are being accepted through Thursday (March 31) at the Surrey Schools Protecting Surrey Schools Together website (psst-bc.ca/ssu22), and groups will be selected on April 1.

