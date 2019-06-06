The award-winning fleeces at the 2018 Wool ‘N Ewe A-Fair. (Samantha Anderson)

Annual fair for ‘sheep enthusiasts’ arrives in Cloverdale this Saturday

Wool ‘n Ewe A-Fair is a showcase, auction, learning opportunity all in one

Sheep enthusiasts are expected to flock to Cloverdale on Saturday, June 8 for the annual Wool ’n Ewe A-Fair.

The event, organized by the Lower Mainland Sheep Producers Association, is a show, auction and learning opportunity all rolled into one.

The association, which describes itself as a “unique group that encompasses the full range of sheep enthusiasts” on its website, consists of sheep producers that breed sheep for meat, wool, competition and pets.

The Saturday event will be a display of the finest fleece the producers have to offer, all of which can be bid on by registered participants.

Attendees can learn about different kinds of sheep, and watch hand-sheering, fleece judging, and spinning, weaving and felting demonstrations.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050 176 St). The sheep shearing and fleece judging demonstration are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To see a list of this year’s award-winning fleeces, click here.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Most Read