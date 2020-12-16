Andrew Poulin wins Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest

Replacement for the annual Ladies Night Out, event encouraged people to shop in Cloverdale

Andrew Poulin holds a gift bag full of gift cards after wining the first ever Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest. (Photo: Submitted)

Andrew Poulin has won the Cloverdale Holiday Passport contest.

Put on by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CA&EA), the Holiday Passport contest encouraged people to shop locally. Poulin now takes home $1,500 in gift cards from local businesses.

“Thank you to everyone for shopping local and supporting your neighborhood businesses,” Paige Hardy, CA&EA president said. “Thirty businesses participated and over 500 entries were dropped off. This was a great way to support our local businesses during this COVID holiday season.”

Replacing the popular Ladies’ Night Out this year, Cloverdale Holiday Passport was an attempt at a socially-distanced replacement for the big shopping event.

“We decided to forgo Ladies’ Night Out because of COVID concerns,” Hardy told the Cloverdale Reporter in November.

“We’re passionate about encouraging people to shop locally,” explained Hardy. “Ladies Night was all about supporting local businesses, but now with Holiday Passport, there is still an opportunity to support local shops, it’s just being done over a longer period and in a safe manner.”

Depending on how the initiative goes this year, Hardy added Holiday Passport may return next year.

“If it is well received and the community continues to focus on shopping local, we may make this an annual event.”

After Poulin’s name was drawn Hardy said she was grateful to everyone who came to Cloverdale to support the local shops.

“We are so thankful this community has stepped up and ventured into so many of our great locally owned businesses.”



