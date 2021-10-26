$50K boost for Surrey’s ‘Women of Options’ campaign to build affordable housing

Coast Capital donated $1,000 to each of the 50 women involved in Options’ anniversary fundraiser

Rendering of Options’ affordable-housing project being built at the corner of King George Boulevard and 81 Avenue, in Newton. (submitted image)

Surrey’s “Women of Options” fundraising campaign has been given a $50,000 boost by Coast Capital.

The Surrey-based credit union donated $1,000 to each of the 50 women involved in the Options Community Services initiative, launched to help build an affordable-housing project in Newton.

It’s another step toward the $1.5-million goal to build a 100-unit complex at 81 Avenue and King George Boulevard. Of the 100 units, 30 will be market rentals, and the remaining 70 will be “well below” market rates, with rent starting as low as $375 per month. The building will also house community services such as Early Years, mental-health outreach and family services.

Construction began in mid-May, and the anticipated opening is fall 2023.

To celebrate Options’ 50th anniversary, the 50 influential “Women of Options” were each tasked with raising $25,000 to build and furnish the housing project, starting last February.

In recognition of Coast Capital’s contribution to the campaign, Options has named the new building’s rooftop patio in honour of the credit union.

“The Women of Options campaign is actively building a better future for the women fleeing violence, refugees, seniors, at-risk youth and others facing barriers who will call these new, affordable housing units home,” said Maureen Young, director of Coast Capital’s Social Purpose Office. “We couldn’t be happier to be able to contribute to the project’s success.”

In September, Prospera Credit Union donated $50,000 to the Options housing project, and SEVA Thrift Store’s fifth-anniversary celebrations involved donating $15,000 to the campaign.

Options is planning an “Around the World” anniversary gala for April 8, 2022, at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. For more details visit womenofoptions.ca.

Options Community Services is a registered charity with more than 500 staff providing “a multitude of essential social services” in Surrey, Delta, White Rock/South Surrey and Langley.

