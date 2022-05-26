3 women reach ‘special milestone’ of 100 years at Surrey seniors facility

From left: Harbans Kaur Dhanoa, Gian Kaur Badiyal and Vrajkuvar Devraj celebrated their 100th birthdays – although Badiyal was actually celebrating her 103rd – at the PICS Assisted Living Facility in Newton on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Three women at Surrey’s PICS Assisted Living facility got to celebrate their 100th birthdays in a special way Thursday (May 26).

Harbans Kaur Dhanoa, Gian Kaur Badiyal and Vrajkuvar Devraj were honoured by staff, family, community members and civic, provincial and federal politicians at the seniors facility. Badiyal, according to staff, was actually turning 103, but was unable to celebrate the 100th-milestone until Thursday due to the pandemic.

Satbir Singh Cheema, the CEO of Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, said it was a very special celebration. He noted the facility usually celebrates birthdays on the last Thursday of the month, and this was one of the first big ones since the pandemic halted most events.

“It’s very rare to see a loved one reaching this special milestone of a 100th birthday,” he said. “It’s certainly deserving of a special celebration when we have three of our beloved seniors celebrating their 100th birthdays at the same time.”

Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims, who used to be a regular visitor at PICS before the pandemic, said,

“Today we’re gathered to celebrate a century for three very special women … They must have lived a really good life and taken the right decisions along the way that they lived to be 100.”

Meantime on social media, leading up to the event PICS staff posted photos of the three women, along with their advice on how they’ve lived to be 100.

Dhanoa’s message was there’s “no secret to a long life, only live your life & be happy.”

Badiyal said the “key to a happy & long life is always doing something.”

And Devraj said, “be spiritual, be happy and believe in God.”



